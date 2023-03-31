3 in trouble for vigilantism, illegal possession of firearms

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has remanded in police custody three persons over the possession of unlawful firearms and acts of vigilantism, at Japa, near Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.

The suspects, Godfred Appiah, alias Nana Kobina Gyan, Isaac Amoako, alias Nana Owusu, and Theophilus Yeboah, alias Fire, would re-appear before court on April 6.

The police in a news brief said they arrested the suspects follow­ing investigation into a viral video on social media in which someone was seen shooting at another and threatening violence.

The police said initial operations led to the arrest of the prime sus­pect, Godfred Appiah, who fired the weapon in the video.

The police said Yeboah and Amoako, who were revealed as the owner and supplier of the weapon were arrested.

The police said a search conducted at the residence of Amoako led to the retrieval of four pump action shotguns and 24 AAA-refilled cartridges.

The police said Amoako could not produce documents to cover three of the weapons, adding that efforts were underway to arrest other accomplices in connection with the case. —GNA