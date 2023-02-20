3 in court for alleged GH¢1,300,000 gold scam

Three persons ac­cused of swindling a businessman of GH¢1,300,000 have appeared before the Accra Circuit Court.

They allegedly collected the money under the pretext of securing the businessman two kilograms of gold, but they failed to honour their promise.

Gabriel Koomson, Abeiku Tetteh and Obeng Mensah have been jointly charged with con­spiracy to commit crime to wit defrauding and defrauding by false pretence.

They have denied the charges and the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah has granted one million cedis bail each with four sureties.

The court stated that two of the sureties should be justified with landed property and adjourned the case to March 7, 2023.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superin­tendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong said that the complainant, Mr Kojo Boateng, a businessman, resided in Accra, whilst accused were residents of Kwabenya, Akuapim Mampong and Oyarifa, respectively.

He said the complainant in­formed Koomson that he knew investors, who wanted two kilos of gold to buy, but he was not conversant with gold business.

ASP Oppong said that Koom­son told the complainant that he could get him (complainant) gold.

The court heard that Koomson collected GH¢500,000 in the pres­ence of a witness.

The prosecution said Koomson informed Tetteh whom he claimed to be his business partner, and Tetteh introduced Mensah as his personal driver.

According to ASP Oppong, accused went to Prestea in search of gold, but they did not bring gold to Accra.

The court heard that on their way to Accra, Tetteh informed Koomson that one Alhaji Farouk had informed him that he could get someone to secure him gold, which would be brought to Accra.

ASP Oppong said Alhaji Farouk sent to Tetteh the person’s phone number.

ASP Oppong said Tetteh contacted the said person who also introduced himself as Isaac Amakye and agreed to meet Tetteh in Accra.

The prosecution said accused, who were in Tetteh’s vehicle, drove to Kums Hotel at Lapaz and met Amakye and they all drove to Danbis Hotel at Lapaz to meet one Charles.

ASP Oppong said at the hotel, Charles brought out two metallic substances alleged to be gold and showed it to Koomson and Tetteh.

The prosecution said at the Danbis Hotel, Koomson made a video call showing the metallic substances to the complainant as the gold.

ASP Oppong said accused drove back to the hotel and met Amakye and Charles (now at large) who demanded proof of the money before the gold would be delivered.

The prosecution said accused drove back to the complainant’s house and collected GH¢1,300,000 from him under the pretext of buying gold.

ASP Oppong said accused after taking the money allegedly drove back to the hotel and met Amakye and Charles.

The prosecution said Koom­son and Tetteh allegedly took the money and went into a room to­gether with Amakye and Charles. Koomson allegedly handed over the money to Tetteh and Charles in the room.

ASP Oppong said Koomson and Amakye took the metallic sub­stance and left for Achimota Mile 7 to test the alleged gold.

The prosecution said later Koomson and Amakye returned with the alleged gold and that Koomson instructed Tetteh to hand over the money to Amakye and Tetteh did so.