3 grabbed in connection with death of auto-electrician apprentice

The police in Akatsi in the Akatsi District of the Volta Region has arrested three persons in connection with the death of a 26-year-old auto-electrician apprentice.

The deceased according to information met his untimely death during a clash over a land boundary dispute between two divisions in the area.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times here on Wednesday, the Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) E. Kwarteng, said the incident occurred on Easter Sunday, April 5.

He said Torgbi Adzidoga III, who was recently enstooled as a chief of Zutaga division, organised some people to tour the boundaries which his community shared with other villages.

DCOP Kwarteng said the tour by Torgbi Adzidoga and the group ignited a protest from chiefs from the other divisions that shared boundary with the Zutaga divisional area, who felt the decision to tour those boundaries was a violation of the President’s directive, which forbade large social gatherings.

He said in spite of the protest, Torgbui Adzidoga went ahead with his boundary inspection with a large retinue of elders and subjects following him.

The Regional Police Commander said upon reaching Agbagblakope, some people from the Atsakpi community confronted Torgbui Adzidoga and his team, and the deceased whose name was given as Senyo Gota, was stabbed with a knife.

He said the stomach of the deceased was split open with his intestines gushing out and was rushed to the Saint Paul’s Hospital at Akatsi where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

DCOP Kwarteng said the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue at the hospital awaiting autopsy.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO