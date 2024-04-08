3 freed over GH¢100,000 stolen metals
Three persons accused of stealing metals worth GH¢100,000 at a warehouse at Odorkor in Accra, have been acquitted and discharged by the Dansoman Circuit Court.
Desmond Nartey, 18, Seth KwakyeBoafo, 21, and Sule Musah, 55, were freed after their counsels, led by Mr Lord DelvinEssandoh and Cynthia Ademadjiku, filed a submission of no case on their behalf.
Mr Essandoh, in the submission of no case, held that prosecution led by Chief Inspector Wonder Adele could not link the accused to the relevant offences and their corresponding ingredients.
The court presided over by Halimah El Alawa Abdul Bassit upheld the submission of no case because “the evidence of prosecution was so manifestly unreliable and same lost credibility” after a cross-examination by defence counsels.
The court has, however, ordered Ebenezer Assan to open his defence because a case has been made against him.
Assan, Nartey and Boafo were held on charges of conspiracy to commit crime and stealing while Sule Musah was charged with dishonestly receiving.
They all pleaded not guilty, and the court granted them GH¢120,000 bail with three sureties each.
Chief Insp. Adele told the court that the complainant,AwuramaAsanewaa, was a businesswoman residing at North Kaneshie.
The court heard that Assan resided at Odorkor, Accra, while Nartey, also resided at Kasoa in the Central Region.
Chief Insp.Adele said Boafo lived at Weija, Accra, and Musah, a scrap dealer, lived at Odorkor.
The prosecution said that the complainant owns a ware house and materials used in mounting stages for events at Odorkor.
The court heard that Assan, Nartey and Boafo were employees of the complainant, adding that Assan was the warehouse manager.
Chief Insp. Adele said CCTV cameras installed around the warehouse, capturedAssan, Nartey and Boafo stealing the metals used in mounting stages valued at GH¢100,000.
The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the police at Odorkor, and Assan, Nartey and Boafo were arrested.
Chief Insp.Adelesaid during investigations, Assan, Nartey and Boafo admitted the offence, and told the police that they (accused) sold the metals to Musah, and one other person, also a scrap dealer.
The court heard that when the police arrested Musah,he told the police that he was a scrap dealer at Odorkor Market, and that Assan brought him metals to buy as scrap. —GNA