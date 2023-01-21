3 Brazilian Players Who Surprisingly Failed at Liverpool

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand angered many Ghanaians when he undervalued our beloved Thomas Partey, classifying him as not on the same level as Man United’s Casemiro.

But it is worth noting that not all Brazilians have excelled in the Premier League. Some have been disgraceful flops who never smelled the heights Thomas Partey has enjoyed during his sojourn at Arsenal so far.

Specifically, this article will expose three Brazilians who spectacularly failed during that time in the Premier League, playing for Liverpool.

1. Fabio Aurelio (2006-2012)

Fabio, the first Brazilian to play for Liverpool, arrived in July 2006 from Valencia, where he won two league titles and a UEFA cup (now known as the UEFA Europa league). His Liverpool career started with a victory over Chelsea in the Community shield. He was also an essential part of the team in his first season.

However, things took a nosedive on 3 April 2007 when he got injured in a Champions League match against PSV. For the six years he spent at the Merseyside, he only played 134 games, sitting the rest out due to injuries.

What Liverpool got from him was flashes of brilliance: two assists in the 4-1 triumph over Arsenal on 31 March 2007, a volley in the 3-1 win over Bolton, a sumptuous freekick at Fratton Park that ensured a 3-2 win over Portsmouth and another freekick goal in the 4-1 thumping of Manchester United at Old Trafford in March 2009.

The left back was signed by Benitez, one year after the Miracle of Istanbul as competition to the Norwegian International John Riise. He usurped Riise’s place in the team, but only as much as injuries could allow. In the time both players played for Liverpool, Riise played more matches, recorded more clean sheets, and had more clearances, interceptions and accurate long balls.

After an unsuccessful spell at Liverpool, Fabio joined the Brazilian side Gremio, where he stayed for two years but only played five times. Apparently, his injury woes followed him to Brazil.

2. Diego Cavalieri (2008-2010)

Even though the shot-stopper from Palmeiras signed a four-year deal with the Reds, he only played for two years. He was the third Selecao player to don the Liverpool shirt.

He made 10 appearances, mainly during league competitions. In the 10 games, he lost four and won six. While many attribute his flopping to a lack of playing time, it is worth noting that when he was given a chance, he did nothing spectacular.

Liverpool fans would remember the 4-2 League Cup loss to Tottenham in the 2008/2009 season that justified the coach’s decision to keep him on the bench.

Perhaps Cavalieri was already doomed to fail at Liverpool. How do you bench the legendary Pepe Reina? How do you better his record? A goalkeeper that hit 29 clean sheets in 50 games and had won multiple Golden Glove awards?

In the season that Cavalieri was signed, Reina played every game of Liverpool’s season in the Premier League and had 20 clean sheets, a feat that helped Liverpool finish second on 86 points. It was tough for Cavalieri to better the Spaniard, whose heroics went well into the 2012-2013 season.

Seeing that there was no way he could dethrone Reina, Cavalieri moved to Cesena on 23 August 2010. Unfortunately, he only played a game in the six months he spent there. His next point of call was Fluminense on 29 December 2010.

He broke into the first team and won the league title and the 2012 goalkeeper of the season award. Cavalieri also signed for Crystal Palace and Botafogo, where he had 0 and 31 appearances, respectively.

3. Donieber Alexander Marangon

Doni joined the Reds on 15 July 2011 from AS Roma and only played four games; winning and drawing once and then losing twice. His league debut came on 7 April 2012, after Reina was suspended following a red card against Newcastle.

The following matches he played left bitter tastes in the mouths of Liverpool fans. He conceded a penalty against Blackburn on 10 April 2012, and was beaten by Fulham at home and Swansea on the road.

Like Cavalieri, Doni was signed to go toe-to-toe with Pepe Reina, but this proved to be a herculean task. While he was having a forgettable time with the Reds, Reina was busy making himself a Liverpool legend. He won the League Cup and became Liverpool’s record-holder for most clean sheets.

Doni would eventually go to Botafogo on 31 January 2013 and thereon retire from football eight months later due to cardiac problems.

Even though clubs are meticulous and do due diligence before signing a player, luck is a large part of what determines a player’s success.

It is almost like throwing a die. It could be a six or a one. Recently, the Brazilians who play for Liverpool have been doing a great job, and it would be the hope of every Liverpool faithful that they continue in that light.