3 arrested in connection with murder of woman

Three persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the alleged murder of a 27 year old woman at Sefwi Bekwai Atwumah in the Western North Region.

They are Solomon Sam, alias Paa Solo, John Nana Addai also known as Akwasi Kokoreh and Osafo Attah alias Prince Attah, who is alleged to be a spiritualist.

A press statement issued by the Director of the Police Public Affairs Director, Chief Superintendent of Police (Chief Supt) Grace Ansah Akrofi confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times in Accra.

According to the statement, the deceased identified as Martha Tetteh, a resident of Kumasi in Ashanti Region travelled to Sefwi Bekwai three weeks ago to allegedly consult a spiritualist.

“Her headless body was later found dumped in an uncompleted building at Sefwi Bekwai” the statement indicated.

The statement revealed that suspects were arrested following police investigations into the murder of Martha.

According to the statement, Sam who allegedly introduced the deceased to the self-styled spiritualist was apprehended on July 12, this year at his hideout at Bibiani and subsequently to the arrest of Attah.

The police statement disclosed that during interrogation process Attah admitted to been involved in the crime and mentioned Addai as the one who contracted Sam to lure the victim to Sefwi Bekwai to consult the spiritualist, adding that Addai was also apprehended a week later at Sefwi Atronsu.

The statement indicated that the three have since been before a court last Thursday and were remanded to reappear on August 4, 2022.

The body of the deceased had since been deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital mortuary.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI