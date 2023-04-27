3 arrested for allegedly robbing gold-buying shop

The police have arrested three suspects in connection with a robbery attack on a gold-buying shop at Akoon-Tarkwa, in the Western Region.

The suspects, Ezekiel Stephen Oghenekaro, Samuel Amoashie and FatawuAwudu together with three other suspects, armed with weapons attacked the gold-buying shop on April 18, 2023, and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

Following the attack, the police arrested three of the suspects in the bush around Benso and Esuosu townships.

A search conducted on the suspects in the bush, led to the retrieval of three motorcycles and a sack loaded with an unspecified amount of money believed to be booty from victims at the shop.

All the suspects were put before the Tarkwa District Court on April 21, 2023, and have been remanded in lawful custody to re-appear on May 3, 2023 – Myjoyonline.com