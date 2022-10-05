3 accused persons in Mankessim murder case remanded

Christopher Ekow Clark, Tufuhene of Akwakrom and accused in the murder of a prospective student nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey, at Mankessim in the Central Region, has appealed to the court to release the third accused person, Jonathan Obeng, a 26-year-old mason.

Clark, before proceedings ended at a Cape Coast District Court, raise his hands and said the third accused, Obeng, had no hand in the murder of the victim since he was only hired to dig a hole in Clark’s room.

He said the third accused person had done no wrong and that the crime was committed by him and the second accused person.

The other accused person in the case is Michael Darko, a self-styled pastor who was alleged to have lured the victim to the house of the first accused.

The court presided over by Bernice MensimaAckon adjourned the case to October 22.

The pleas of the accused were not taken.

They were, therefore, remanded in police custody to enable the police to finish their investigations

They were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1980 (Act 29).

When the case was called, the prosecution substituted the earlier charges to include the third accused, who was arrested by the police.

Jonathan Obeng, 26, according to the prosecution, correspondingly acted with a common purpose with the first two suspects (Michael Darko, and Christopher Ekow Clark) to commit the crime.

