23 perish, 24 injured in Kintampo-Tamale Highway gory accident

Twenty-three persons have died and 24 injured, in a gory accident on the Kintampo-Ta­male Highway, on Sunday.

Reports gathered by the Gha­naian Times indicated that 22 pas­sengers, made up of four women, one child and 17 men, died on the spot, while one passed on at the hospital while receiving treatment.

The manglled vehicle

According to an eyewitness account, the accident involved a Yendi-Kumasi bound grand bird bus with registration number AS 4635-22 and an articulated truck with registration number GW 1127-P.

The accident occurred between Kintampo and Babatorkuma, around 11pm on Sunday, on that stretch of the road, the eyewitness said.

He said the articulator truck veered off its lane into the lane of the bus in an attempt to avoid crashing into another stationary car, parked on the road.

The eye witness said in the process, the bus crashed into the articulated truck, killing 22 people and injuring others.

The bodies have been deposited at the Kintampo government hos­pital while about 24 injured people are receiving treatment at the same facility.

The driver of both vehicles, who survived the accident, have been arrested by the police and assisting in investigation, a source from the police confirmed that to the Ghanaian Times.

Meanwhile, the Bono East Re­gional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, has visited the accident scene to get first hand information and that of those receiving treatment at the hospital.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH SUNYANI