2023 Heart Walk Accra slated for February 19

The Global Heart Care in conjunction with German Heart Centre in Berlin, World Health Summit, is orgnais­ing a health walk to rasie public awareness, and educate people on cardiovascular disease scheduled to take place in Accra on Sunday.

The event seeks to explore access to universal coverage in cardiovascular healthcare, as well as strengthen capacity building pro­gramme in cardio­vascular healthcare and gender equity for sustainability and resilience in the health system.

Prof. Charles Yankah, Co- Founder of Ger­man Heart Centre Berlin, Germany, told the Times Sports that the Heart Walk would pro­mote leadership and advocacy awareness for circulatory health in Africa.

Joining in the health walk dubbed 2023, “Heart Walk Accra” which will commence at the Olive Gardens at East Cantonment, a suburb of Accra, is the El-Wak Keep Fit Club and other local partners.

Prof. Yankah, a Professor of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Specialist, said the event sought to share com­mitment with civil society, academia, business communities, police and industries to achieve sustain­able development goals for cardio­vascular disease prevention.

“It also seeks to bring together Non- governmental Organisa­tions and partners, civil society to fight against heart disease, stroke and associated risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease,” he added

He further added that the Heart Walk would promote tele-clinic as a complementary regular dialogue between cardiovascular patients, doctors and nurses to improve access to cardiovascular care counselling.

Prof Yankah has dedicated the last 50 years of his practise to advance cardiovascular care and helping the globally underserved communities who require it.

Dignitaries expected to par­ticipate in the event include the German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and chairman of Exim Bank, Kwad­wo Genfi Boateng ,who have all pledged their support for the event.

