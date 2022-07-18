2022 NPP delegates conference: It’s Ntim at last! …gets nod after contesting unsuccessfully for 20 years in 4 previous elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected new executive members to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Over 6,700 delegates from all 16 regions of the country decided the party’s top hierarchy at the Accra Sports Stadium in an election which began on Saturday and ended in the early hours of Sunday.

They voted Stephen Ayesu Ntim as the National Chairman of the party, having rejected his bid for the position on four occasions in past elections.

Mr Freddie Blay (right) swearing in the newly elected executives of the NPP

He won with 4,014 votes, beating well-known party figures such as Stephen Asamoah Boateng, who got 1,010 votes, and Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi, 101 votes

Other contenders for the position were Mr Sammy Crabbe 32 votes, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, 294 votes, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, 20 votes and Daavi Ama Gifty Asantewaa Ayeh, 44 votes.

The First Vice Chairmanship position went to Danquah Smith Buttey, with the Second Vice Chairmanship position going to Rita Talata Asobayire.

Former General Secretary, John Boadu, who was seeking re-election, lost his position narrowly to Justin Frimpong Kodua, popularly known as JFK.

Mr Kodua gathered 43 per cent of the total votes, while John Boadu polled 42 per cent. Other candidates were Frederick Opare Ansah, Iddrisu Musah, and Ramseyer Agyeman-Prempeh

The NPP National Executive Members also include Dr Charles Dwamena, Treasurer; Henry Nana Boakye, Organiser, Kate Gyamfua, Women’s Organiser, Aziz Haruna Futa, Nasara Coordinator, and Salam Mohammed Mustapha, Youth Organiser.

About 300 delegates made up of members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) and proxy voters were not allowed to cast their votes due to a court injunction.

But that, notwithstanding, the election was generally peaceful, with tight security in and around the Accra Sports Stadium to ensure law and order.

Voting started late, around 6pm on Saturday evening due to challenges with accreditation for some members of the delegates. The voting process lasted for six hours and afterwards, the votes were counted and collated by officials of the Electoral Commission.

Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, NPP National Chairman

Addressing party delegates after the swearing-in of the new NPP National Executives, Mr Ntim expressed gratitude to the delegates for giving him the opportunity to serve the party on his 64th birthday.

He expressed the commitment to work assiduously to achieve the vision of becoming the first ruling party to win a third conservative election under the Fourth Republic in the 2024 general election.

The new NPP National Chairman pledged to work with the rank and file of the party, including party’s representatives in Parliament and members in the diaspora.

Mr Ntim pledged to cherish the honour the party faithfuls had done him and expressed the commitment to work to put the party in a unique position for the challenges ahead.

BY YAW KYEI AND CLAUDE NYARKO-ADAMS