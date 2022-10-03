2022/23 DOL: Heart of Lions

Kpando Heart of Lions will kick start their 2022/23 Access Bank Division One League (DOL) with an away fixture to Nania today at the Tema Sports Stadium at 3pm.

The Pride of the Volta finished fourth in the previous season and are hoping to leave no stone unturned to stage a return to the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

The two-time GHALCA champions in 2005 and 2009, last saw top-flight action in the 2015 season after a 14th-place finish and were relegated alongside Great Olympics and BA United.

This season, the Lions have made several changes in leadership from management to the playing body including the appointment of former Swedru All Blacks and Black Satellites Assistant Coach Fatawu Salifu who joined on a one-year deal.

Lions will compete with the likes of Tema Youth and Liberty Professionals, all former Premier League candidates for the top spot.