‘2020 election not manipulated to favour Akufo-Addo’

The FixingTheCountry Movement, an affiliation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that the 2020 elections was not manipulated in the party’s favour, contrary to claims by former President John Mahama.

It called on the former president to desist from making such a claim, because such an utterance could create unnecessary tension in the country.

Former President Mahama, during his ‘thank you tour in the Volta Region, stated that the 2020 elections were rigged to favour the government, adding that the deployment of military personnel to collation centres forced some electoral officers to declare the results in favour of the NPP.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, Owusu Bempah, the Convener of FixingTheCountry Movement, noted that the former president admonished political parties in 2016 to leave the Electoral Commission (EC) alone to do its work and in 2012, he never had any difficulty siding and speaking for the Commission.

He said the memory of former President Mahama’s faith in the integrity and credibility of EC ahead of the 2016 elections lives on and it was important for him to continue to hold on to his belief in the past that the EC was the best in the world because of its inherent instruments for guaranteeing it’s integrity but nothing had changed.

Mr Bempah bemoaned creating an impression everything about the Commission was perfect only under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was uncalled for since democracy must be protected and cautioned that “frequent utterances that has the tendency of marring the peace, unity, cohesion and stability must not be tolerated.

“If the public prioritises promotion of peaceful coexistence by being responsible with their comments, there will be no need for fear of the country being plunged into chaos or any form of disturbance as a result of negative utterances.

“We should continue to remain truthful about happenings in the country and we will resist every attempt by others to tarnish the reputation of the NPP government so all well-meaning Ghanaians to always make sure they analyse issues, especially when it is about moves targeted at making the ruling party unpopular, before passing judgment,” Mr Bempah noted.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU