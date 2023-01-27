20 Ghanaian referees receive FIFA badges

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has presented FIFA badges to 20 male and female referees and assistant referees for the 2023 football season.

The presentation of badges took place at the FA Secretari­at with referees Manager, Alex Kotey, and the Chairperson of the referees Appointments Commit­tee, Christine Zigah and other members of the Committee in attendance.

FIFA gives badges for the calendar year to the top ranked referees for the year under review.

Each year, referees in each country are ranked by the Classi­fication and Assessment Commit­tee based on their performance during the previous year and in the FIFA Test.

FIFA then takes a cut per the number of referees it assigns to each member Association.

According to an FA statement, the list include six male referees, six assistant male referees, four female referees, four female assis­tant referees and one FIFA VAR Referee.

The Centre referees include Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, Charles Benle Bulu, Adaare Abdul Latif, Benjamin Kwame Sefah, Latif Abdul Qadir and Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo.

The assistant male referees are Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey, Paul Kwodwo Atimaka, Patrick Papala, Emmanuel Dolagbenu, Tijani Mohammed and Roland Nii Dodoo Addy.

The female referees include Juliet Appiah, Joyce Obenewah Appiah, Barikisu Salifu and Rita Nkansah Boateng.

The Assistant female referees include Alice Farizua Chakule, Doris Essumang Darko, Mary Tei and Patricia Kyeraa. –GFA