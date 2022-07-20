2 teachers in trouble …over alleged sexual offences against 2 SHS girls

The District Magistrate court at Asankrangwa on Monday remanded two teachers of Asankrangwa Senior High School (SHS) in police custody, for allegedly raping and assaulting two first year female students of the school.

Ernest Donkor, a Physics teacher, 28, was charged with rape, whiles Augustine Swanzy Oduro, 34-year-old History teacher, was charged with indecent assault.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case has been adjourned to today, Wednesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) J A. Kwakye, told the court presided over by Mr Augustine Fiifi Donful, that the victims(name withheld) are aged 15 and 16 years, respectively.

The court heard that on the July 14, 2022, during the Amenfi West Municipal inter-school competition, held at the Asankrangwa SHS, the two teachers took the victims out of the school premises and bought new dresses for them, towards the celebration of one of the victims’ birthday celebration.

ASP Kwakye said about 2pm on the same day, the suspects took the girls to a hotel at Wassa Dunkwa near Asankrangwa.

According to prosecution, at the hotel, the teachers bought Malta Guinness drink for the victims.

ASP Kwakye said that, Donkor, took the 16- year old victim to a room at the hotel in a quest to have a conversation with her, whilst Oduro, took the 15 -year -old victim to a room at the hotel for the same purpose.

Prosecution said the 16-year old victim in the course of the conversation, went to the washroom and left her Malta Guinness drink with Donkor.

“The victim returned from the washroom and after drinking the Malta Guinness drink, fell dizzy and went blackout. She regained her consciousness later and found herself on the bed naked with blood stains in between her thighs. Oduro while in the room made sexual body contacts with the 15- year-old victim by fondling her breasts and touching her buttocks,” ASP Kwakye said.

He said the victim managed to escape from the hotel, and later, the two teachers brought them back to the school campus.

ASP Kwakye stated that on their way to the campus, Donkor promised to buy an iPhone 7plus, pizza and food for the 16-year-old victim, and warned the girls not to tell anyone about what happened at the hotel.

Prosecution said the victims on the same day reported the incident to the Assistant Headmaster, Mr Daniel Quayson, jnr, the complainant.

ASP Kwakye reported the incident to the Asankrangwa Police Station adding that police medical forms were issued to the complainant on behalf of the 16 -year old victim, to attend hospital for medical examination and report.

