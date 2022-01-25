2 quack doctors busted …for defrauding foreign trained doctors, practicing illegal abortion

Two quack doctors have been arrested by the Medical and Dental Council in collaboration with the police, for defrauding foreign trained medical doctors and practicing illegal abortion.

They are Bright Afful, 29, who is said to have defrauded medical students and Samuel Owusu, 57, practicing medicine and conducting illegal abortions.

• Suspect, Bright Afful

Briefing journalists in Accra, yesterday, the MDC Registrar, Dr Divine Banyubalasaid his outfit received several allegations that individuals have been collecting money from some foreign trained doctors, who apply to write the Council’s pre-registration assessment examinations.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that one “Dr” Bright Afful was a key person behind the deals.

DrBanyubala said the suspect charged his victims between GH¢1,000.00 and GH¢20,000, and the money was paid in whole or in instalments over a period.

He said awful collected monies from the victim under the pretext of helping them to pass the examinations.

“He claimed to have links with some top officials at the Council on whose behalf they collect the monies so that he can secure the questions for them before they sit for the pre-registration examinations, and or help influence the outcome of the results,”Dr Banyubala said.

He said it was observed that the suspect also organises medical outreaches and screening programmes at various rural communities with unlicenced foreign doctors.

“Our preliminary investigations showed that some of the places they visited included villages around Cape Coast, Akwatia, and AgonaSwedru,” Dr. Banyubala said.

With regards to the illegal abortion, the registrar said the Council received information that one Samuel Owusu was practising medicine and abortion illegally at his pharmacy, called Kwaowus Pharmacy, at Adentan New Site, Accra.

He said Owusu charged an amount GH¢500 to terminate a pregnancy.

DrBanyubala said during police interrogation Owusu claimed to have received his training in medicine in Nigeria, “but his certificate raises a lot of doubts because it was issued by a private hospital and not a health training institution.”

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG