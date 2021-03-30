2 jailed 36 years for robbing driver of GH¢270

An Accra Circuit Court on Friday sentenced two persons to 18 years imprisonment each on the charges of conspiracy and robbery.





Emmanuel Koomson, 25, motor rider, and Derrick Nyarko, 21, labourer, robbed Mathew Norgbetey,a taxi driver, of GH¢270, after pulling a knife on him, at Sakumono.





The court presided over by Mrs Priscilla Dapaah Mireku found the robbers guilty on the charges preferred against them, but during the trial, Nyarko absconded, and was sentenced in absentia.





Chief Inspector Denis Terkpertey, told the court that the complainant, Norgbetey, resides at Sakumono, whiles Koomson resides at Tema Newtown.





The court heard that on November 21, 2018, at about 2am, the complainant whiles operating his car, was hired by Koomson and Nyarko from a spot known as Shallom in Lashibi to Tema Newtown, Bankuman.





Chief Insp Terkpertey said on reaching a spot at Bankuman, near a chapel, the convicts asked the complainant to stop for them to alight, so he obliged.





Prosecution said Nyarko alighted and leaned onto the door of the taxi to prevent the driver from alighting from the car, and Koomson pretended he was removing money from his pocket to pay the complainant.





Chief Insp Terkpertey said Koomson pulled a knife from his pocket and ordered the complainant to give him all the money he had on him.

The convicts bolted after the driver handed over his sales totaling GH¢270 to them.





Chief Insp Terkpertey said on November 25, 2018, at about 1.30 pm, the complainant while at work at Shallom Spot Taxi rank, saw Koomson and Nyarko begging for fuel to run their motor bike.





Prosecution said the complainant raised the alarm and with the help of other drivers, Nyarko was arrested, but Koomson escaped.





Chief Insp Terkpertey said investigations revealed that Koomson and Nyarko were arrested by the Police Patrol team on November 23, 2018, for possessing two knives and a metal bar.





According to prosecution, Koomson and Nyarko were granted police enquiry bail, but they were re-arrested for robbing the taxi driver. – GNA



