2 jailed 14 years for stealing tricycle

The Circuit Court at Dor­maa-Ahenkro, in Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region, has sentenced two persons to 14 years imprisonment in hard labour, for stealing a Bajaj tricycle.

Blessing Yeboah, 19, a driver’s mate, and Isaac Ofosu, 25-year-old mason apprentice, were jailed seven years each.

They pleaded guilty to the two charges with explanation, and the court presided over by Mr Osei Kofi Amoako, convicted them on their own plea.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector (Insp.) Emmanuel Asare, told the court that the complainant, a tricycle rider, resided at Koraso, a village near Dormaa-Ahenkro.

The court heard that Yeboah, lived at Dormaa-Ahenkro and Ofosu resided at Amangoase in Berekum.

Insp. Asare said at about 5:00am, last Thursday, complainant detected his green Bajaj tricycle with registration number M-22- BA-109, valued at GH¢35,000, was missing.

The prosecution said the com­plainant reported the case to the police at Dormaa-Ahenkro and an extract was given to him to make announcement concerning the missing tricycle on radio stations.

Insp. Asare said the Dor­maa-Ahenkro police received information from Wamfie Police that they had intercepted a Bajaj tricycle with registration number M-22-BA-109 and arrested the two persons (convicts), who were on board.

The prosecution said that the police accompanied by the com­plainant went to the Wamfie Police Station, where he (complainant) identified the tricycle as belonging to him.

Insp Asare said Yeaboah and Ofori were re-arrested and de­tained for investigation.

The court heard that the con­victs refused to stop at Wamfie Police checkpoint and sped away in the tricycle.

Insp Asare said when the police chased them, they escaped into a nearby bush, leaving behind the tricycle, but they were eventually grabbed.

He said when the police interro­gated the convicts, they admitted the offence, and were charged and taken to court. — GNA