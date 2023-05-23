2 jailed 10 years for robbing students

The Agona Swedru Circuit Court in the Central Region, has sentenced two men to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing two Senior High School (SHS) students.

The convicts, Markvelly Kwame Wise, a carpenter, and Alex Aidoo, also known as password, a driver, were jailed five years each.

Wise and Aidoo, who were charged with robbery, pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Emmanuel Akonnor, told the court presided over by Mr Jona­than Nunoo that the convicts were residents of Gomoa Eshiem, near Mozano, in Gomoa.

The court heard that the com­plainants were Master Richard Awotwe-Quaye and Master Obed Wilson, day students of Mozano SHS.

Sgt Akonnor said the convicts, who are friends went to a private hostel, where the complainants lodged, and informed occupants there about an impending opera­tion.

The court heard that the con­victs told the occupants that there would be an operation by some persons at the hostel, and they (occupants) should pay monies for them to be exempted.

Sgt Akonnor said the com­plainants did not take the convicts serious, but they (convicts) later stormed the hostel wielding a machete and broke into the apart­ment of the victims.

The prosecution said Wise and Aido forcibly collected two laptops valued at GH¢3,700, and two mobile phones valued at GH¢2,500, and fled the scene.

Sgt Akonnor said the victims report­ed the case to the police, and the two convicts were arrested.

The prosecution said investi­gations revealed that the convicts sold their booty to Sam at Ag­ona Swedru, at a total cost of GH¢700 and shared the proceeds.

Sgt Akonnor said all attempts to arrest Sam for dishonestly receiving had failed, and the police were on his heels. —GNA