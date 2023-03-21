2 in court for allegedly murdering cashier

Two persons have been put before the Kaneshie District Court for their alleged involvement in the murder of acashier at a Medical Centre in Ogbojo, near Madina in Accra.

Gideon Vitlas, a 24-year-old Cleaner and Mohammed Mubarak, 23-year-old Cleaner, allegedly strangled the cashier and stole GH¢1,200.

The two have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

The court presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye did not take their pleas and remanded them into lawful custody to reappear on April 4.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Richard Anane told the court that the deceased, Patience Ago, 35, was a single mother working withthe Medical Centre.

The court heard that two accused also worked with the same medical facility.

The prosecution said in February 2023, Vitlas was dismissed for alleged pilfering and was warned not to step foot at the Hospital.

The court said despite the warning from management, Vitlas had consistently been sneaking into the yard with the help of Mubarik, who was stillworking at the facility, for alleged criminal activities.

The prosecution told the court that on the eve of the March 6, 2023, Ago reported for work as the cashier on duty.

The court heard that on that same day, Mubarik called Vitlas on phone and he came to the facility for them to siphon diesel from a standby generator,allegedly.

The prosecution said after siphoning the fuel, they planned to steal the day’s sales from the cashier’s office.

The prosecution said Vitlas allegedly followed the victim to the Administrator’s Office, grabbed and strangled her.

It said Vitlas allegedly dragged the body of the cashier, dumped it in the storeroom and locked the place.

The Court was told that Vitlasallegedly took the cash office key, opened the door, and ransacked the office and made away with GH¢1,200 and the deceased’s mobile phone.

The prosecution said the next day, management of the facility and the deceased’s family searched for her to no avail.

The prosecutor said Mubarik, joined the search party to look for Ago.

The prosecution said police realised that the key to the store room couldnot be found, therefore, the door was forced opened and the victim’s body was found in a decomposition state.

The court heard that Vitlas after the crime escaped while Mubarik was still at post.

The prosecution said investigations led to the arrest of Vitlas at Koforidua and during interrogation, he admitted that he conspired withMubarik to kill the cashier to enable them to get access to the cash point to steal money.

The court heard that Vitlas allegedly sold the deceased’s phone to Ebenezer Dzigbehlo, at Madina for GH¢150 and gave GH¢1,200 to afriend for safe keeping.