2 die, 1 injured, 12 arrested …following clashes between police, residents in Hohoe

Two people died while a third person suffered injuries, following clashes between the police and residents of Gbi Godenu near Hohoe, in the Volta Region, on Wednesday.

The injured, a motorcycle rider, who was knocked down by police vehicle, was taken to the hospital, and the bodies had been taken to the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the bodies had been taken to the hospital and the police have arrested 12 people in connection with the incident.

One Bruni pistol was retrieved together with parcels of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp.

Mr Andy Agbi, an eyewitness, told the GNA that a police vehi­cle, which was chasing a motor rider, believed by the police to be carrying contraband consignment failed to stop when flagged to do so.

He said the police in their ve­hicle chased the ‘get-away- rider’ and knocked him into a gutter.

Mr Agbi said the injured rider was taken to the hospital by the town folks and the police vehicle caught fire, which he believed was due to electrical fault, while the police suspected it was an arsonist attack on the vehicle in retaliation.

He said the police raided the town, set motorbikes ablaze amid firing of gun indiscriminately.

When the GNA arrived at Gbi Wegbe, some shops were closed, with roads leading to Kpando from Hohoe and from Hohoe to Accra blocked. It was observed that schools at Gbi Wegbe as of 1.30pm were closed.

A male victim told the GNA that he was dragged out of his shop by the police and hit with the butt of a gun and he had to run for his life.

The GNA reporter saw bruises and a cut on his head, while his face and part of his body was swollen. An ash car with registra­tion number GC 8249 11 had its glasses smashed, while more than 45 motorbikes were set ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament of Hohoe, Mr John-Peter Amewu, has asked the police to avoid any further swoop against Gbi Godenu and Gbi Wegbe communities.

The Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, Togbe­ga Gabusu VII, has called on residents of Gbi Godenu and Gbi Wegbe to remain calm, and assured the youth of an amicable resolution to the problem, to ensure peace in the Gbi State.

— GNA