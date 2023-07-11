2 brothers drown in pond at abandoned quarry site

Two brothers at Adjeikrom, a farming community near Nsawam in the Eastern Region, on Thursday drowned in a pond at an abandoned quarry site in the area.

The two had gone to the pond to swim when the unfortu­nate incident occurred, throwing residents of the entire community into a state of mourning.

The decease were Isaac Okyere, a 27-year-old mason, and Isaac Kwafo, 23, final year student of Akroso Senior High School, in the region.

The incident attracted a large crowd to the scene as residents,

friends and family member wailed uncontrollably as efforts were being made to retrieve the bodies from the pond.

Curious onlookers from far and near, gathered at the scene in shock, while others with their mobile phones took photos of the bodies.

Police personnel from the Nsawam District Command and officials of the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO) jointly carried out the exercise to retrieve the bodies.

Isaac Kwafo Isaac Okyere

The Assembly Member of Darmang Electoral Area, Stanley Hans Ofori confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

He said “I had information at about 11:30am to12:00pm that four boys including three brothers went to swim in a pool at an aban­doned quarry site, which resulted in the two brothers drowning.”

According to him, information gathered indicated that Kwafo got drowned first, but in an attempt by his elder brother to rescue him resulted in the two drowning.

Mr Ofori stated that their younger brother, popularly known as ‘Joe boy,’ rushed home to inform their parents, about the incident.

The Assembly man stated that following the news, residents, relatives and friends rushed to the scene and found the two brothers dead in the pond.

He said the Police and NAD­MO were called to assist retrieve the bodies, which were taken to the Nsawam Government mortu­ary for autopsy.

A source at the Nsawam Dis­trict Police Command, confirmed the death to this reporter, adding that investigation into the case has commenced.