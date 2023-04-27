19-year-old man drowns in well at Yawkwei

A-19 year old man drown in a well at Yawkwei in the Asante Akim Central, last Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Prince Oppong, was reported to have fallen into the well when he attempted toremove a plumbing pipe, which fell into the well.

The news of the tragedy attracted a large crowd to the scene, who discussed the incident, wailed uncontrollably, whiles others took photograph of the body with their mobile phones.

The Konongo Municipal Fire Commander, Divisional Officer (DO) Grade III Richard Aweso, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times in yesterday.

He said personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS),received information about the incident at about 9:55am, and a crew from the Konogo Fire Station were dispatched to the scene.

The Fire Commander stated that the personnel retrieved the body of Oppong from the well and handed it over to the police.

He said the body had been deposited at the Steward Morgue, at Yawkwei.

DOIII Aweso urged the public to immediately contact the GNFS on emergency numbers: 192 and 112 for immediate assistance.

He also appealed to the public to collaboration with the GNFS in dealing with emergency situations.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI