19 players train ahead of Mexico, USA friendlies

Nineteen players of the Black Stars have arrived in Charlotte to begin prepara­tion for the forthcoming international friendly matches against Mexico and USA.

The team trained at the Charlotte FC training facility on Tuesday as part of the build up to the first game against Mexico.

The players present in camp on Tuesday included, Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schin­dler, Nicholas Opoku, Stephan Ambro­sius and Gideon Mensah.

The rest were Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Painstil, Salis Abdul Samed, Antoine

Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Inaki Williams, Edmund Addo and Thomas Partey.

The players, according to an FA statement, held a one hour training in Charlotte in readiness for the first game against Mexico on Saturday, Oc­tober 14, 2023.

Ghana will later take on the United States of America at the GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Tues­day, October 17, 2023.

Coach Chris Hughton will use the two games to assess his team ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November. –FA