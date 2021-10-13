14th CANA Africa swimming champ stakes off

President of African Swimming Confederation, Mr. Sam Ramsamy on Monday opened the 14th CANA African Swimming Championship underway at the Bukom International Pool at the Trust Sport Emporium in Accra.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the six-day event, Dr. Ramasamy thanked the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) for accepting to host the rest of Africa.

Dr. Ramasamy who doubles as the Vice-President of the International Swimming Federation (FINA), says Ghana has some fine swimmers who needs to be watched for the future.

In all, over 40 African countries and nearly 400 swimmers are battling it out in Ghanaian waters for slots at the 2022 FINA Championships.

Ghana is currently a major force to reckon with in the West and Central Africa Sub-Region after placing third overall out of 22 countries at the Zone 2 Swimming and Open Water Championships last year.