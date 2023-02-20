13-member governing council of St. Vincent College inaugurated

The Minister of Edu­cation, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, on Friday in Accra swore-in a 13-member governing council of the St. Vincent College of Education in Yendi, urging the members to bring their expertise to bear on the college to become one of the best in the north.

“The Ministry is expecting the Colleges of Education to turn out quality teachers to offer quality teaching in the Basic Schools,” Dr Adutwum emphasised.

The members swore the oath of office and oath of secrecy administered to them by the minister.

Dr Adutwum commended the members of the governing coun­cil for accepting to serve on the board, and appealed to them to help raise the teaching standards in the college.

The minister made a power point presentation to show a number of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics schools (STEM) being built and equipped across the country, comparable to standards in Eu­rope and the Americans.

Dr Adutwum reiterated that STEM remained the foundation of any country’s development and Ghana could not be the excep­tion, adding that the government had taken the necessary steps to make STEM the new paradigm of the country’s education.

The chair of council, Most Rev. Vincent S. Boi-Nai, who is the President’s nominee, speaking on behalf of the members prom­ised to raise the standard of the St. Vincent College of Education in Yendi to become one of the best Colleges of Education in the Northern Region.

The immediate retired Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Yendi appealed to the minister to help the College address its deficit in Library facilities among other challenges.

He acknowledged the admon­ishment of the Minister to the Principal of the College, Dr Eras­mus Norviewu-Mortty and the new Council members to strive and make St. Vincent College of Education Yendi, a true centre of academic excellence in the train­ing of Ghana’s future Teachers.

Other members of the board are Vida Opoku Agyeman, Elijah Joseph Abdulai and Madam Mahamud Wasila, all President’s nominee.

The rest are Dr Norvei­wu-Mortty; Principal of the College; Professor Amin Alhas­san, Director General of Gha­na Broadcasting Corporation representing Ghana Tertiary Education Commission; Alhaji Mohammed Haroon, educa­tionists, representing Ghana Education Service; Laari Azumah, National Teaching Council; Hil­ary Kumpour, staff; Vida Dede, non-teaching staff; Dr Edward Salifu Mahama, University for Development Studies; Obed­Nweisan Jagri, alumni; and Ivy Lebambe, Student Representative Council.