12-year-old boy killed at Amasaman

A 12-year-old boy was reportedly murdered and had his tongue removed in a gruesome manner at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

According to the father, Peter Osafo, the incident took place last Sunday while they were getting ready for church.

Recounting the ordeal of his son, Justice Akakpo Mensah, the father said: “I was cooking with him, and I asked him to sweep while I attended to the food. I didn’t even see where he went. The food was ready, but he was nowhere to be found.”

He told Accra based Adom FM radio station yesterday that during a search, a group found the boy’s body wrapped in a sack.

Mr Osafo said: “we hurried to the police station, and they confirmed it to us. Later, we went to the location where the body was found, and a man informed us that some individuals had dropped the body behind someone’s house.”

He said: “a man had seen the vehicle that dropped the body and took a picture of it. We later realised that it belonged to our neighbours.”

Mr Osafo expressed disbelief and said that he had no issues with the neighbours and wondered why anybody could kill his son.

He said when the police showed him pictures of his son, he saw that the tongue had been removed, and he was wearing the shirt he wore when he last saw him.

Mary Essirifi, the mother of the boy, who could not hold back her tears, mentioned that her family had close relationship with their neighbours, who often bought foodstuffs from her. —adomonline.com