100 start-ups benefit from PR Masterclass

Global Media Alliance in collaboration with Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC) has hosted a Public Relations (PR) Masterclass to support the growth and success of start-ups.

The event, which was held last Friday as part of activities marking this year’s World Public Relations Day Festival (WPRD), recorded close to 100 start-ups, with ma­jority from the agribusiness space, participating.

The PR Masterclass, which is a social impact initiative of the WPRD, is aimed at empowering entrepreneurs with essential public relations, digital marketing, and brand-building skills by equipping participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to build strong brand identities, establish mean­ingful relationships with target au­diences, and navigate the evolving media landscape.

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, emphasised that the initiative had the potential to be a game-changer for participating start-ups in competing in their respective markets.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with KIC in delivering this initiative that will ensure that entrepreneurs are equipped with the knowledge and right tools to effectively communicate their products and services, and their vision to their target audience. I firmly believe this will be pivotal in distinguishing themselves in com­petitive markets,” Mr Boateng said.

The Executive Director, KIC, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, expressed deep appreciation for Global Me­dia Alliance’s efforts in providing requisite skills in Public Relations for start-ups to thrive.

“At KIC, we are committed to supporting entrepreneurs to nur­ture and grow their businesses, and this involves coaching, mentoring and training start-ups under our re­spective programmes in core areas related to agribusiness and business management, with Public Relations forming a critical aspect of busi­ness growth,” Mr Gyan-Kesse said in his welcome address.

The participants were taken through key areas in Digital media, Traditional PR, and Branding that will enhance the market and brand awareness of their start-ups.

The session also covered rele­vant PR tools and strategies to help create compelling brand stories, leverage social media for brand awareness, and measure PR impact on brands.

