100 bearers for Queen’s Baton Relay

A member of the Queen’s Baton Relay Planning Committee, Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah has announced that over 100 high profile personalities will participate in the Queen’s Baton Relay to be held in Accra, Tema and Kumasi as Ghana uses the opportunity to showcase her rich culture and identity.

That will include the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, who is expected to start the relay from the Jubilee House.

Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, Mr. Duah said, Ghana would receive the Baton from Sierra Leone and presented to the President ahead of the run across the country.

He said, government officials, corporate executives, past and present athletes, stakeholders and administrators and some celebrities would be part of the run.

“The likes of Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinata and athletes for the Commonwealth Games have been lined up for the event which would be very unique as Ghana showcase her culture to the whole world,” he stressed.

He called on the sporting fraternity and members of the public to come on board to ensure a successful event in the capital and beyond.

He assured the public that proper COVID-19 protocols would be observed to ensure the safety of participants.

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee(GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah said 72 Commonwealth nations would participate in the significant run which started from the Buckingham Palace.

Ghana, he said, would hand over the baton to Cameroon on October 28 as they continue the journey which signifies unity and diversity of the Commonwealth.

Essentially, he said, the event would last for 294 days across the world with the baton covering about 90,000 miles with approximately 7500 bearers.

Deputy Director General, Technical at the National Sports Authority(NSA), Mr. Kwame Amponfi Jnr, said Ghana’s record in Commonwealth participation could not be ignored thereby, encouraging sportsmen and women to get involved in the relay.

The NSA he said, was committed to supporting stakeholders to execute the task.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE