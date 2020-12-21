10-man Oly survive WAFA scare

A 10-man Accra Great Olympics side laboured to defeat WAFA 1-0 in their match day six fixture of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Having modified the free-flowing system that has endeared them to the fans, Annor Walker sets the team up defensively, preferring to catch the swift WAFA youngsters that had a greater share of the exchanges.

It took something special from the inspirational skipper of the side, Gladson Awako, in the 27th minute to break a resilient WAFA defence.

The experienced midfielder picked a ball in the WAFA area, dribbled past a host of markers before firing past the WAFA goalie for the only goal of the match.

WAFA was unlucky on the day to have recorded the highest number of misses including two shots that hit the goal post as Damiel Lomotey, Martin Owusu and others run the show.

The battle for survival heightened with 24 minutes to time as a fatigued Michel Otou kicked an opponent for a second yellow.

Oly fans then sat on tenterhooks as WAFA chased the equalizer but Saeed Salifu in goal for Olympics put up a man-of-the-match display to guide his side to safety.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko beat Dreams 1-0 to win their first match after the dismissal of Coach Maxwell Konadu.

The Porcupine Warriors, under the guidance of interim coach Johnson Smith, produced an improved performance to secure the victory at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Ibrahim Imoro scored in the 20th minute as he unleashed an accurate shot into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Kotoko managed to hold onto the lead to record their second win of the season which takes them to the top half of the table.

BY ANDREW NORTEY