﻿Interplast Limited completes surveillance audit to improve quality

Interplast Limited, manufacturer of pipes and profiles, has maintained its quality certification after successfully completing a surveillance audit of its quality management system.

The audit, conducted by an independent accredited registrar company, was to ensure that the products and services of the company met regulatory and customer standards.

A statement issued by the company in Accra, yesterday said the audit, concluded that, interplast had “demonstrated its ongoing commitment to quality to maintain its ISO 9001:2015 certification.”

It reaffirmed the company’s determination to provide its customers with the superior products and services it has been known for over the last few years in West Africa and beyond.

“The company is fully committed to providing high quality products and services to its customers. lnterplast with its state of the art technology supports product development, manufacturing processes and delivery”, it said.

The company, established 50 years ago, is a leading manufacturer of pipes and profiles in West Africa, exporting to over 22 African countries.

﻿BY TIMES REPORTER