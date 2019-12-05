Sports

﻿15 athletes ﻿will qualify ﻿for Tokyo 2020 ﻿- Bawa

December 5, 2019
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Mr Bawa Fuseini, says he is hopeful that at least 15 athletes will qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan next year.

Ghanaian athlete, Joseph Amoah, is the only athlete who has so far qualified to the world’s biggest sporting event, but the GAA is optimistic that about 15 athletes would represent Ghana at the Games which is about eight months away.

Amoah, the 22-year-old Coppin State University Junior, powered to second position in the men’s 200m at the MEAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, crossing the finish line in a time of 20.20 seconds to book his ticket for the Games.

The CEO in an interview with the GNA Sports, said athletes including John Ampomah, Janet Amponsah, Deborah Acquaye, 4×100 relay team, 100m Male and Female would qualify with adequate preparation.

The qualification entry for the Olympics would end in April next year before the Games commence on July 24. – GNA

