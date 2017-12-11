Zoomlion undertakes disinfection exercise at Kpeve

Waste management group, Zoomlion on Wednesday carried out a day’s massive disinfection exercise in the South Dayi District capital, Kpeve.

The exercise which was in collaboration with the assembly covered the Kpeve SHS, the public toilet near the lorry station, police station, market and refuse container sites and final refuse disposal site at Tsate.

It was also carried out at unauthorised refuse dumps in the town and also along the drains.

Mr Isaac Ablormeti, Volta Regional Vector Control Officer said that the exercise was principally meant to rid the areas of the large concentration of mosquitoes, cockroaches and other harmful insects in a move to prevent cholera, dysentery, malaria and other diseases.

“It is also one of our strategies to maintain a clean, safe and comfortable environment”, he added.

Mr Ablormeti said that the strong collaborative efforts between the assembly and Zoomlion over the years had led to a growing and positive public awareness and attitudinal change on sanitation in the district.

The District Environmental Health Officer, Mr Moses C.K. Awude said that public response to the exercise was encouraging.

Therefore, it must be sustained.