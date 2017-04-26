Zoomlion embarks on fumigation exercise in KEEA

As part of efforts in preventing the outbreak of cholera and other sanitation related diseases with the onset of the rains, Zoomlion, a waste management company in collaboration with the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipal Assembly has commenced a fumigation exercise at some locations within the municipality.

Some of the communities covered include Komenda, Aburansah, Abrobiano, Kissi, Kwahonkrum, Kokwado, Dompuase and Elmina.

The two bodies are also sensitising the citizenry on proper waste disposal and the need for them to maintain good sanitation practices to avoid the outbreak of sanitation related illnesses.

The head, Environment and Sanitation of Zoomlion, Gideon Sogbey who spoke with The Ghanaian Times during the fumigation exercise at Elmina, explained that the exercise was being organised in other districts across the region.

He stated that the fumigation formed part of the routine work that Zoomlion engages in as part of measures to promote effective and good environmental practices and appealed to the public to cooperate with the company.

Mr Sogbey said that the company over the years had adopted the fumigation exercise as a way of curtailing the outbreak of sanitation related infections in the region.

He urged residents to adhere to the practice of good sanitation practices and also support the services of environmental management services in the country.

The KEEA Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Alex Damptey for his part, indicated that the assembly had started enforcing its by-laws especially on sanitation offences.

Mr Damptey explained that over 14 residents in the municipality had since the beginning of the year being prosecuted for defecating along the beaches.

He stated that the assembly was working with Zoomlion to de-silt certain drains in the municipality as a way of addressing the incidence of flooding this year.

