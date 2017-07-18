Zongos to become resilient c’nities

Mr Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, has said the government was committed to making Zongo communities across the country more resilient and habitable for the citizenry.

He said the GH¢219.5 million allocated to the ministry by the government would go a long way to resource inhabitants of Zongos to work and build good secular schools for the overall benefit of the people.

Mr Boniface was speaking to the media at the ‘Eighth stakeholders’ consultation on the Zongo Development Fund Bill’ at Appollo, in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan area of the Western Region.

The consultative meeting with more than 24 different Muslim groupings was to seek their inputs on areas of pertinent concerns and what benefits the institution of the fund could bring to such communities to enhance infrastructure and sanitation as well as control crime.

The minister said the bill, when approved by Parliament, would be used to provide sanitary facilities, security and crime control, lighting systems, drains, roads and other needed infrastructure.

Mr Boniface said development over the years had been disintegrative with focus on urban centres to the neglect of areas such as the Zongos and slums and that “It was time to shift the focus of development to these areas where poverty continued to breed lots of criminals and as we are all aware, poverty and crime are bed fellows”.

The Zongo Development Fund Bill, according to the minister, would be put before Parliament by next week to solicit their support in legitimising the fund to enable the ministry kick-start projects by September.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Western Region Minister, said the region was prepared to support the Zongo project to achieve the objects it had set out to realise.

Some participants the GNA spoke with lauded the initiative by the government to rejuvenate Muslim communities in the nation. GNA