Zongos commend President Akufo-Addo

The Zongo community in the Tatale-Sanguli District of the Northern Region has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Alhaji Boniface Abubakari Saddique, as the Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development.

“We have heard with profound happiness and joy the bold move by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo –Addo, following his appointment of our beloved brother, leader, mentor and associate, Boniface Abubakari, to head a newly created ministry in the interest of all, but more beneficial to Zongo as a whole.”

This was contained in a media release signed by Alhaji Inusah Sittu Damballe IV, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

They praised the visionary leadership being exhibited by the government, saying it was highly appreciated.

The statement called on the ministerial nominee not to relent on his charged efforts to bring light, prosperity, success, progress and development to the people of the Zongos, including the Tatale Zongo.

The statement appealed to the incoming minister to tackle low-level education, unemployment, neglect in political leadership and poor healthcare, as some of the salient issues upon assumption of office.

“The Zongo Chief in collaboration with the Chief Imam, Council of Imams, Zongo Youth and the Islamic community (Ummah) once again extend greetings and warm congratulations to you and the President for the confidence reposed in you to help uplift the falling standards in the Zongo communities nationwide.”

