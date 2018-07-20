Zola returns to Chelsea as assistant coach

Chelsea has confirmed that club legend Gianfranco Zola has returned as an assistant to new head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Zola, 52, played for Chelsea for seven years between 1996 and 2003, making 312 appearances and scoring 80 goals.

He thrilled fans with his style of football and remains one of the most popular players in the history of the club.

“For me it is an amazing thing. I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge but I am pleased to be here, and to work hard with Maurizio to be successful. It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player, so I will give my best in my new position.

“I am very much looking forward to the challenge in general. I would love us to start well and we are all very excited to start this new adventure.”

Since his retirement Zola has worked with the Italian youth teams as well managerial roles with West Ham, Watford, Cagliari, Al-Arabi and Birmingham City. – Eurosport