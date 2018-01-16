Ziope installs new chief

Forty-six year old financial controller of Good News Theological Serminary in Accra, has been installed under the stool name Torgbui Awadada Adzaho V, at Ziope, in the Agortime-Ziope district.

At a brief ceremony where he swore the oath of allegiance to the Ziope Traditional Council, Torgbui Binah Lawluvi VI, paramount chief of the area, described the new chief as a development oriented person who had contributed to lead the development agenda not the area.

He said he has no doubt in his mind that with his support as young leader, issues of education, youth unemployment and health will be tackled.

He pointed out to Torgbui Awadada Adzaho V, that he can only succeed if he works as a team player with other chiefs and sought their counsel when in doubt.

The new chief who belongs to the Kukpo Kaklaky stool on his part thanked the paramount chief and people for the honour done him promising to serve the community effectively.

As a tomatoe growing area, he pledged to partner with companies and humanitarian organisations to establish production centres across the area accessible to people for processing their primary products into finished goods.

He warned people in the area against homosexual activities adding anyone found engaging in the practice will be expelled from the area.

Mr Michael Kobla Adzaho, a former District Chief Executive for Agortime Ziope and stool father called on the chief to be humble and not to lord his position on children.

From Kafui Gati, Ziope