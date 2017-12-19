Zenith University College graduates 257 students

The Chairman of the Governing Council of Zenith University College, Professor Jephus Anamuah Mensah has called on the government to as a matter of urgency, step in and review the exorbitant affiliation fees paid by private universities to their parent institutions.

He said the persisting situation impeded the growth of private universities which absorbed more than 20 per cent of enrolment in tertiary education in the country.

Prof. Mensah was speaking at the eight congregation ceremony of the school in Accra at the weekend where a total of 257 candidates graduated.

The number comprised 23 Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and 234 Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) candidates respectively.

Out of the total number, 113 were males while 144 were females.

According to the Chairman, the emergence of private universities on the educational scene could not be overemphasised as they contributed to the rich human resource of the country.

“They provide infrastructure, teaching and learning facilities and pay salaries, a burden the government would have borne in order to admit the numbers currently being shouldered by the private universities,” he said.

He said, “The growth of these institutions is impeded by a number of factors especially the high tuition fees as a result of lack of support from the government and the high affiliation fees. Private universities should be given space to grow.”

Prof. Mensah called for a much conducive mechanism to be put in place by stakeholders to improve the enrolment and output of private universities to effectively contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation.

On his part, the Rector of the university, Mr. Stephen Takyi-Asiedu touching on recent development in the school said approval has been given by the National Accreditation Board to run a Bachelor of Law programme, effective next academic year, in addition to courses already offered in the school.

He congratulated graduands on their successful completion and expressed hopes that the skills and knowledge acquired from the institution would enable them succeed in the world of work.

“You will be on your way to achieving success in life if you are able to strike the right balance between your work or academic life, leisure activities and social life. Seek excellence and integrity wherever you find yourselves after here,” he advised.

By Abigail Annoh