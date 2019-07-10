Youths storm hospital, pick body of dead colleague

Some irate youths of Tafo Pankrono in Kumasi stormed the Tafo Government Hospital and took away a dead body they claimed was their colleague.

After keeping the body for some hours at an unknown place, the body was sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary.

It was alleged that the youth performed some special rituals on the body before sending it to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, five of them have been arrested to assist the police in their investigation.

The deceased was said to have jumped out of a police patrol van after he was arrested by the Police on Sunday.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Head, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Godwin Ahianyo, the deceased was spotted driving an unregistered Toyota Pasco Saloon car recklessly, forcing oncoming vehicles to veer off their lane.

He claimed that the driver was signalled to stop but declined and as such, he was chased and arrested.

According to the Police as he was being escorted to the Tafo Pankrono Police Station, he jumped out of the police van and fell and became unconscious.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Tafo Pankrono Hospital, and just as the personnel were about leaving the hospital’s premises, the youths stormed the Outpatient Department (OPD), and allegedly beat the staff on duty and collected the body.

Meanwhile the mother of the deceased, Madam Nana Akua, denied the police report that Poku jumped from the police van.

She claimed that the deceased who was with his five-year old nephew disclosed to them her that police tortured him with the butt of their guns.

And when he became weak they sent him to the Tafo Pankrono Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The family had appealed to the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter and ensure justice prevails.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI