Youth are not electoral weapons–Opuni-Frimpong admonishes politicians

The former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has admonished politicians to desist from using the youth as electoral weapons to operationalise their agenda.

Rather, they must use them as vehicles to drive the growth, development and national cohesion of the nation instead of “we are abusing young people in politics, this is a country where we know how to send ballot boxes to every corner of the country, whether the roads are good or not but we don’t know how to send development to communities,” he bemoaned.

“When it is election we know how to mobilise people and young people can call politicians anytime but this is a country politicians don’t know how to reach out to young people and educate and sensitise them to contribute meaningfully to nation building.

“2020 is coming, let us be a country that gives hope and leadership to our citizenry, bring us manifestos but back your hopes and aspirations with actions,” Dr Opuni-Frimpong, who is also the Co-coordinator of Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa stressed and insisted that “what the youth need is not talk but the leadership of action.

“The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day should have been committed, determined and dedicated to the growth and development of the youth, we must be a country that gives opportunities to young people who are on our streets, who are hawking, who are unemployed, can this country produce many more presidents from dishwashers?” Dr Opuni-Frimpong quizzed. -myjoyonline.com