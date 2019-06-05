Yendi police intercept cartridges in MMT bus

Yendi Police in the Northern Region last Sunday intercepted a quantity of “AA” cartridges in a Metropolitan Mass Transit (MMT) bus, which was travelling from Tamale towards Chereponi.

The interception of the ammunition followed intelligence information gathered by the police from a passenger station in Yendi, in the Northern Region.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko, who confirmed this to the Ghanaian Times, in an interview yesterday, said that a reliable source hinted the police that a gentleman was transporting cartridges to the troubled area, Chereponi.

He said the police found the cartridges in the bus when a search was conducted, and one Gushi Kwesi, who was in the MMT bus, with registration number GR 2026-U, claimed ownership of the ammunition.

DSP Tanko said the suspect was detained in the police cells to help in the investigations, adding that the suspect would be put before court as soon as police conclude its investigations.

The violence that erupted in the Chereponi area between Chokosis and Konkombas have claimed several lives there.

Many properties worth millions of Ghana cedis have been destroyed in the hit of the violent conflict in the area.

FROM YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, YENDI