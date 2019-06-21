Yeji and Kpembe communities laud govt, Dedeso Holding… for clearing navigational channels on Volta Lake

The chiefs and people of Yeji and Kpembe traditional areas as well as surrounding communities in the Pru East and East Gonja Districts, have expressed their gratitude to the government, the Ghana Maritme Authority (GMA) and Dedeso Holdings Incorporated, for clearing tree stumps to improve safety on the Volta Lake.

The removal of tree stumps was done on the Volta Lake from Yeji to Makango and Yeji to Awujakope.

It is was carried out by Kete Krachi Timber Recovery Limited (KKTR) , a subsidiary of Dedeso Holdings Incorporated (DHI),which holds the concession for the Volta Lake Timber salvage being undertaken by the Ghana Maritime Authority.

The commendations were made at separate community engagements and sensitisation at Yeji and Kpembe organised by Dedeso/ Kete Krachi Timber Recovery for chiefs and a cross section of the communities to announce their mission and to seek the goodwill of the traditional councils and people before embarking on the stump removal.

The President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Yeji traditional area, Nana Pemapen Yaw Kagrese expressed delight at the clearing of the stumps which he said, would go a long way to reduce fatalities on the lake for both traders and fishers.

He praised the management and staff of the Ghana Maritime Authority for what he described as a thoughtful venture.

On his part, the Paramount Chief of Kpembe traditional area, Banbanne IV, Ndefoso Dari Haruna Bismark, said the removal of the tree stumps by the KeteKrachi Timber Recovery Limited was a blessing to the livelihood of the people in the communities, as most of their economic activities were dependent on the Volta Lake.

In an interview, the Chief Executive of the KKTR, Mr. Elkin Pianim, said the company was committed to adding to the transportation infrastructure of the country whilst striving for the protection of the ecosystem.

The Chairman of KKTR, Mr Francis Kalaitsi believed that the potential of the Volta Lake to improve the social and economic wellbeing of the nation was tremendous and that the company would continue to assist in that direction.

KKTR was inaugurated last November by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as One District One Factory. It employs cutting edge proprietary technology known as the SHARC–Tm in salvaging dead timber and stumps from the Volta Lake.