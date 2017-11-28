Yara Ghana Supports National Farmers’ Day celebrations

Yara Ghana Limited has donated an amount of GHȻ 25,000.00 and one hundred bags of its premium YaraMila Actyva fertiliser to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture as part of the awards to farmers during the 33rd National Farmers’ Day celebrations.

The donation is part of the company’s numerous interventions to support farmers and the agricultural sector in Ghana.

Yara Ghana since its commencement of business in the country ten years ago has consistently donated towards the Farmers Day celebrations in cash and kind every year.

Presenting the donation, the Managing Director of Yara Ghana Mr Danquah Addo-Yobo stated that aside the donation to the national celebrations the company also supports the celebrations at the regional and district level every year.

“As a farmer centric company with the farmer at the core of our business, we recognise the important role they play in the country’s development and any intervention that seeks to reward farmers deserves our support,” he said.

He further stated that many users of the company’s quality and high performance fertiliser solutions have won awards at the national, regional and district levels and this serves as a strong motivation to always support the Farmers Day celebrations.

He further noted that Yara Ghana also supported this year’s Cocoa Day celebrations held in Kumasi in September.

He remarked that the donation was just one out of several interventions by Yara to support farmers and the agricultural sector in Ghana such as its extension support, crop clinics, research and development to come up with cost effective fertiliser protocols, support for farmer based organisations such as the Development Action Association and several others.

He stressed on Yara Ghana’s long term commitment to the country and its partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to improve the agricultural sector in Ghana through initiatives such as the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

He also emphasised Yara’s investment in a new fertiliser terminal as a sign of Yara’s long term commitment to Ghana and an opportunity to support Ghana’s drive to be the gateway to other West African countries.

By Times Reporter