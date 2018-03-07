Yale University President due in Accra, March 10

Yale University President, Peter Salovey, will make his inaugural visit to Africa with a trip to Ghana.

Peter Salovey’s visit to Ghana forms part of a six-day trip from March 10 to March 16 that will also take him to Kenya.

The visit comes on the eve of the fifth year of the Yale Africa initiative, a university-wide effort he announced at his inauguration in 2013.

The initiative promotes African scholarship, contemporary discourse, and research at Yale and in Africa.

It aims at strengthening Yale’s relationships with African institutions, increases career opportunities for Yale students across Africa, while attracting the best and the brightest African scholars to Yale.

Over his six-day visit, President Salovey and his team will convene conversations and meetings linked to this initiative.

They will also be renewing partnerships and exploring new avenues to strengthen existing relationships.

Events in Ghana will include a Yale Leadership Forum bringing together alumni of various Yale constituents such as the Senior African Women’s Leaders network, a group of prominent women in government; the Yale World Fellows, and other notable alumni.

The forum will explore the question of strengthening leadership pipelines to foster greater inclusion and enable positive impact in society.

Yale University will also be renewing its partnership with the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research at the University of Ghana, and the Fox International Fellowship.

In Kenya, there will be a symposium on ‘Power of partnership in strengthening university research’.

It will be co-hosted with the African Academy of Sciences. On the back of this symposium will be the reaffirmation of strong links to entities such as the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), the National Museums of Kenya, the Kenyan Agricultural Research Organisation(KALRO), the Mara Conservancy and others.

They will also co-host a town hall on ‘Leadership and Impact” with Strathmore University as they welcome Strathmore Business School to the Global Network for Advanced Management the first network member from the East Africa region.

By Times Reporter