Ya-Naa honours GNASBA and Fan Milk
Ya-Naa Abukari Mahamadu II, the King of Dagbon Traditional Area has
The king performed this
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Afrifa said the main objective of GNASBA was to instil the act of sanitation and afforestation in the hearts and minds of our future leaders so they grow to become ambassadors of the environment.
He said this year the association had grown more than five thousand tress in various school compounds in the country.
He
Receiving the package, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahamadu II congratulated the NGO for carrying such an important campaign at the time when the rain was at its peak.
He reiterated the need for tree planting and condemned the cutting down of trees for various purposes without replacing them.
The king said deforestation had a significant link to climate change which affected the atmosphere.
He therefore urged all Ghanaians to refrain from bad sanitation acts as well as deforestation to complement government’s effort in keeping Ghana Clean and Green.
Ya-Naa gave a special royal smock to Mr Afrifa and encouraged him to continue the good work for mother Ghana.