XI Wonders, Hearts share points

Debutants Techiman Eleven Wonders yesterday held Hearts of Oak to a 1-1 drawn game in their week one Ghana Premier League (GPL) game played at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

The hosts were hoping to begin their campaign on a winning note after starting as the stronger of the two sides.

But the Phobians turned the heat on their opponents and in the first real move into the goal area of the Techiman side in the 6th minute, striker Joseph Esso was brought down in the box by defender Martin Kyeremeh for a penalty kick.

Winful Cobbinah converted the resultant kick to open the scoring for the visitors.

In the 56th minute, Alex Asamoah headed home from close range after Kojo Amoako had sent a free kick from the right.

The Phobians probed for the leader again but Cosmos Dauda and Esso failed to convert the opportunities that came their way.