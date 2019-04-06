XI Wise open anniv. photo exhibition

Sekondi XI Wise Football Club, the nation’s second oldest existing football club yesterday launched a photo exhibition to commemorate its centenary celebrations at the Youth Center in Sekondi.

The club, known as ‘Western Show Boys’ will be 100 years on Tuesday April 9, 2019.

Yesterday’s event brought together some former Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the club, members of the anniversary planning committee, supporters and sympathizers of the club.

Launching the event, Mr. Ato Van Ess, a member of the centenary anniversary planning committee charged well meaning individuals or organizations that has the club at heart to join forces with the committee to work together and ensure the club’s return to Ghana`s elite football.

According to him, the current predicament of the club remains a headache for loyal fans of the club including the Life Chief Patron, Nana Kobina Nketsiah V, Omanhene of Essikado (British Sekondi).

“We want to use this centenary celebration to begin the process of resuscitating the ‘Akaraka Chii, Akaraka Choo’ spirit and return to the elite division of Ghana football, where we truly belong.”

Mr. Van Ess welcomed the charge from Nana Kobina Nketsiah V, urging the planning committee to invite individuals and groups to work together to bring the club back to the top.

Mr. Victor Markin, a member of the organising committee of the centenary celebration mentioned activities including a worship service at the Sekondi Mosque, a visit to the Life Chief Patron of the club, a candlelight procession and picnic from Essikado to Effia Nkwanta and back to Essikado today as some of the events lined up for the occasion.

He said on Tuesday, the club will launch the all year round activities at Assemblies of God Church Auditorium (Pure Word Chapel) at European Town at 4 pm under the distinguished patronage of Nana Kobina Nketsia V.

It will be chaired by Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi V, Chief of Gomoa Pomadze and Nguantoa Hene of Ajumako Traditional Area.

Newly appointed Western regional Minister, Mr. Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah, will be the special guest of honour with others guests including Mr. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, MP for Sekondi, Mr. Anthony K.K. Sam, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi and Mr. Walter Kojo Yankah, Chairman of the Western Regional Football Association expected to be in attendance.

It will be climaxed with a cup match between XI Wise and rivals Sekondi Hasaacas at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi at 3pm.

