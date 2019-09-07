Xenophobic attacks in South Africa: 3 Ghanaians injured, 5 others arrested

Three Ghanaians have been injured while five others have been arrested and detained at the Sunnyside Police Station in the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

According to a statement issued in Accra, yesterday, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Ghanaians were arrested following an exercise by the South African security agencies, to check permits of foreigners.

It stated that the ministry was working tirelessly to ensure that the injured Ghanaians received the necessary medical attention, and urged the citizenry to remain calm.

“The ministry wishes to urge the good people of this country to remain calm as we seek the interest of our nationals who are caught up in the situation,” the statement said.

The ministry promised its outfit’s commitment to inform the citizenry on further developments on the xenophobic unrest.

Meanwhile many African leaders as well as the African Union have condemned the current spate of attacks in South Africa, which erupted on Thursday, August 29, with West Africans mostly the target.

In 2015, a similar incident happened in Johannesburg and Durban in South Africa, which claimed seven lives as immigrants were hunted down and attacked by gangs.

South Africa experienced its worst outbreak of violence against foreigners in 2008, when more than 60 people died.

Unconfirmed videos on social media platforms have shown looting and attacks on shops said to belong to Nigerians.

BY TIMES REPORTER