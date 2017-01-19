Wulensi MP makes a pledge

Thomas Donkor Ogaja, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Wulensi in the Northern Region has promised to be an MP for all his constituents.

He said his quest to develop Wulensi would not be based on ethnic and political lines.

Mr Ogaja made the pledge in an interview in Accra, recently.

He said promises made by him during his campaign would be pursued and taken into consideration for the development of the area aside government development plans through the district assembly.

Mr Ogaja noted that children in the constituency still study under trees whilst food crops harvested were still left in the farms due to the bad road network.

He said his first development target was to ensure that a radio station was established in the constituency to make information available to people about what was happening in the country.

The MP said the one million dollar district fund that would be provided by the government to all districts would be used meaningfully and purposefully.

He said the government of the NPP under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had a brighter prospect for Ghana and Ghanaians.

The MP maintained that the perception of a section of Ghanaians that the President was ethnocentric was dismissed by his creation of the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development.

GNA